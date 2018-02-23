Rangers roll past Palo Alto

The team heads into its bye week on a two-game winning streak.

By Dillon Holloway

The Rangers dominated Palo Alto College for three quarters, cruising to a 16-point win Feb. 14 in Candler Physical Education Center.

A suffocating defense and fast-break offense helped the Rangers open up a 35-point lead entering the fourth quarter against the Palominos.

Palo Alto attempted to rally going on a 21-2 run in the fourth quarter to cut The Ranger’s lead to 16.

Rangers’ Coach Haley Capestany said an increase in fouls committed by the team contributed to the run.

“We had nine fouls in the fourth quarter, and the other quarters we only had like one or two,” she said.

Capestany said she stressed the importance of finishing during a timeout with 3:19 left in the game.

“I was like, look, they are outscoring us right now,” she said. “If you want to be a championship team, you need to dominate all four quarters.”

Criminal justice sophomore Jordan Foster led the Rangers with 28 points.

She connected on nine field goals and two 3-point shots and went four of nine from the free-throw line.

Capestany said Foster vowed to make an impact before the game started.

“I think she did outstanding,” she said. “She followed through with her word that she told me right before the game.”

Business administration sophomore Daniella Aguirre chipped in with 12 points on five field goals and made two of four shots from the free-throw line

The Rangers’ connected on 43 percent of their free throw attempts sinking 12 of 28 foul shots.

The Rangers’ record stands at 6-5 entering the team’s bye week.

The team’s next game is on the road against Southwest Texas Junior College 8 p.m. Feb. 28 in La Forge Hall Gym.