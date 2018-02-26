28 schools attend spring transfer fair

University representatives share tips on transferring to a four-year college.

By Maya R Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Representatives of 28 universities filled the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center Feb. 14 to assist students planning to transfer.

Seven of those representatives from five universities shared ways to improve the transfer process.

Two colleges, University of Texas School of Nursing and the University of Charleston, did not attend although listed by the TRAC Center.

TRAC stands for the Transfer and Career Center and is located on the first floor of Moody Learning Center.

Promotional items were given out by the colleges, such as pens, lanyards and sunglasses.

Representatives advised students to make sure that any course they take will transfer to the university they choose.

“The most important thing to know is the program requirements that the students would have at the school they are interested in transferring to,” said Lance Pickle, Texas Tech University admissions counselor. “We encourage students that if they are taking anything in community college that’s outside of the common core, to please make sure and check with the adviser at the institution they would like to transfer to, so they can find out all of the courses they could take at the Alamo Colleges.”

Joshua Anzaldua, UT Health senior admissions officer, said, “You want to make sure you are informed on the different admission requirements that each institution has. It won’t be the same across the board.”

When it comes to narrowing down transfer options at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, regional admissions counselor Rocio M. Benavides suggested students “go outside of the box” and not stay in their home city because “it’s convenient.”

Hilda E. Ortiz, a senior admission counselor at St. Mary’s University, suggested students start “figuring out the characteristics they want” and to look at their college budget.

Wally Hedgecock, vice president of the University of Phoenix in San Antonio, said students “need to weigh out which ones (universities) have the best deal for them in terms of the academic process they can make, the social experience that they are going to have in classroom.”

Many of the representatives believe students who complete an associate degree at a community college have a better performance at a four-year university than students who enter the university right after high school graduation.

“We (representatives of four-year universities) need to encourage the students to finish with SAC, make sure they complete their education her,” said Xavier Flores, campus operations specialist from the University of Phoenix.

Jennifer L. Zipprian, regional admissions counselor from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, agreed community college students usually do well after transferring.

“Community college transfer students are very successful (at four-year universities) because they know what they want to do. They are a little bit more mature so they understand that they need to study and they need to focus on their classes and their grades,” she said.

The next transfer fair at this college will be hosted by Texas Tech University at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 26 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin. For more information regarding the Texas Tech transfer fair, visit: www.admissions.ttu.edu/tranfserfairs

The TRAC Center will sponser another fair representing multiple universities in fall.

If students have questions about transferring, go to the TRAC Center or contact the center at 210-486-1500.

It is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.