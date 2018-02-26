Rangers declaw Tigers 84-69

Team hopes to build on success as they prepare second road game.

By Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo.edu

The Rangers got back on the winning track, defeating the Trinity University Tigers 84-69 Feb. 21 in Webster Gymnasium at Trinity University.

The Rangers led by as many as 22 points and never trailed in the second half.

Rangers’ head coach Sam Casey said before the game, he challenged the team to focus on controlling their effort, energy and attitude to achieve success both on and off the court.

“Sometimes we take things for granted,” he said. “Every possession matters, every play matters, every rep matters … everything you do matters; and they played with that sense of urgency tonight.”

Psychology freshman Hyshoné Fisher, team captain and Rangers guard, led all scorers with 38 points.

Fisher finished the game with a successful nine of 12 free throw attempts and 13 field goals, including three from 3-point range.

“His game speaks for itself,” Casey said. “I’m really happy for him, and he’s really grown into that role as our team captain.”

Criminal justice freshman Michael Merchant, Rangers guard, also had a big night offensively, finishing the game with 27 points.

Merchant made two of three free throws and converted 10 field goals with a game high of five 3-pointers made.

Merchant’s biggest play of the game came when he converted a 4-point play in the second half.

“He’s not afraid to shoot it,” Casey said. “We try to give our players the confidence, you know, if you’re open and it’s in rhythm, take that shot.”

While Merchant and Fisher may have led the charge offensively for the Rangers, the entire team had a hand in clamping down defensively against the Tigers.

Rangers’ assistant coach Nick Padron was a man of few words when expressing his thoughts after the game.

“Here’s the quote: The team stepped up huge on defense,” he said.

Casey said maintaining a winning attitude and believing in each other would take the team where they need to go.

“Positive energy breeds positive results,” he said.

The team’s record stands at 8-17 after the win.

The Rangers next game is on the road against the Cowboys of Southwest Texas Junior College at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 in La Forge Hall Gym in Uvalde.