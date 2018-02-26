Students: Use the advocacy center

Ask for help when you need it.

The student advocacy center in Room 323 of Chance Academic Center, provides an invaluable service to students at this campus. The center features a food pantry called The Store, case management services, a clothing closet and a diverse selection of personal care products, all of which are available to faculty, staff and students in need of assistance.

To everyone who has worked hard to make this resource possible: Thank you for fulfilling a need and for doing it with respect and compassion.

The center touches on very basic needs that can be the difference between a student completing college and dropping out.

This free resource is conveniently on campus and has a bit of everything, be it refrigerated or frozen perishables, canned goods, baby food, dresses, jeans, baby clothes, shampoos or razors. Students who qualify can pick out two bags of food and two bags of clothing twice per month.

The center relies primarily on donations from faculty, staff and students to stock its shelves and fill its hangers. Donations can be dropped off at the center, or placed in barrels around campus labeled “The Store thanks you for your kind donations.”

The resource is there. Now all a student needs to do is ask for help.

The people at the center have made it clear they want to clear any stigma around asking for help and encourage students to use the resource when they need it. There is a sense of genuine respect found in Room 323.

If you need help, then know that there are people on this campus who want to help you succeed. The center is there to help you reach your goals by taking care of the more basic needs that may arise in college. It’s OK to struggle. Just don’t struggle alone.

The center is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.