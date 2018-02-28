New coordinator is happy to be part of college family

Knowing that someone is safe is this officer’s reward.

By Sasha D. Robinson

Cpl. Colton McCombs received a promotion to campus coordinator Jan. 16.

In an interview Feb. 3, McCombs and Alamo College’s Deputy Chief Joe Pabon talked about McComb’s promotion, why he joined the police and his future in law enforcement.

He acts as a liaison between Chief Don Adams’ office at Northeast Campus and police at this college.

Each campus has it’s own coordinator.

The campus coordinator’s position was created over 10 years ago.

Coordinators enforce guidelines provided by the chief, such as parking issues, Strategies of Behavioral Intervention (SOBI) and non-academic misconduct reports.

“We try to assist with the work load for the chief,” McCombs said. “He (Adams) would be very busy if everyone was calling him.”

Before he entered the Law Enforcement Training Academy at this college in April 2012, McCombs worked for Bexar County Juvenile Detention for five years.

In June of 2013 he graduated from the academy and applied at a few places, and Alamo Colleges called him back.

“I love the opportunities that have been a afforded to me here. The environment is what I love about it.”

Before his promotion, McCombs was a patrolman at all of the Alamo Colleges.

“That is one of the beauties of working in this department: working at one campus sometimes builds complacency,” McCombs said. “Being moved, you are learning new things, meeting new people and you are able to be more personable because you are seeing new people, but you are able to build a relationship.”

Pabon said because McCombs is a corporal and a campus coordinator he would be at this position for a couple of years.

“Campus coordinators are not moved unless another coordinator resigns or retires from the department,” Pabon said. “We will take the campus coordinator from SAC and move him to another campus and use this as a training campus.”

Pabon said more activities happen on this campus, so it is a benefit for the campus coordinator to be trained for the position at this college.

McCombs said he became a police officer because it was a calling.

“I cannot stay at this position forever,” McCombs said. “I do plan to move up at a higher rank. Maybe one day someone will come to interview me as a sergeant or a lieutenant one day.”

McCombs said he set up a five-year plan so he can either move up in his police career or continue with his education.

“I was fortunate enough that I worked hard and did everything I had to do,” he said. “Now here I am making my goal. I do not plan on staying stagnant or just staying where I am.”

McCombs said escorting someone to her car and seeing that she felt secure is its own reward.

“It is rewarding, but not like a payday, someone saying, ‘Thank you for helping,” He said. “Making her feel safe while escorting her is rewarding itself.”

McCombs does not plan on leaving the Alamo Colleges police anytime soon.

He said if someone wants to be a police officer, they should go through the academy and stick it out.

“It is a lifestyle change,” McCombs said. “It is not something like you want to be a police officer today and then you go and do it. They would have to go out and train for it, mentally prepare for it and stick through it. If you do that, then everything will fall into place.”