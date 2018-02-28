Phi Theta Kappa schedules induction March 21

Donations to the advocacy center will be collected at the event.

By Alexis Terrazas

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Beta Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society will sponsor an induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. March 21 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Adviser Roger Stanley, chemistry and earth sciences professor, said he is looking forward to welcoming new faces to the organization.

“There is a total of 241 current members. I am happy to see the Phi Theta Kappa chapter growing each semester” He said.

Stanley is still unsure how many new members will be inducted because not all students have responded to the letters sent.

Phi Theta Kappa member Ingrid Zamora, math freshman, said by recruiting members, the chapter has more students to help at events and get service hours.

“I’m excited to see our PTK chapter grow and help more students that have worked hard in their classes get scholarship opportunities”.

Student Government Association President Kayla Salwey will speak at the induction. Other speakers have not yet been confirmed.

There will be a reception in the foyer after the induction.

Phi Theta Kappa members also will collect food books and clothing for the student advocacy center at the induction.

For more information, call Stanley at 210-486-0058 or email gstanley@alamo.edu