Visual arts center to host reception for the artists

The celebration of artwork by two local artists will begin 5-7p.m. March 1 in the visual arts center gallery.

By Katya Harmel

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The “Exact Change” exhibit, curated by visual arts Adjunct Norbert Clyde Martinez Jr., includes artworks from Martinez and Texas native Daniela Cavazos Madrigal.

Fine arts Chair Jeff Hunt explained he hopes the opening event March 1 will attract students and community members.

“(The reception) will entail food, wine — for those of-age — and community members along with SAC community enjoying art,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the artists’ reception in the gallery in the visual arts center is sponsored by Contemporary Art Month San Antonio, a month-long celebration of contemporary art in the community.

Martinez and Madrigal will attend to answer any questions viewers may have about their work, Hunt said.

For those not able to attend March 1, the exhibit will be available to view until March 22. The gallery is open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

There will be an artist lecture with Madrigal 10:50 a.m.-noon March 6 in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

For more information, contact exhibit coordinator Eduardo Rodriguez at 210-486-1040.