Retired astronaut Clay Anderson to speak at STEM conference

Educators can sign up register at the event.

Scobee Education Center will sponsor the 24th annual STEM Educator Conference “Out in Space, Down to Earth” March 3.

STEM is a curriculum that focuses on the idea of educating students in the four studies of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Center Director Rick Varner said the goal of the conference is to offer educators STEM teaching tactics, concepts, collaboration opportunities and research based on the latest Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards.

Hands-on activities and lectures for those attending will be provided by STEM educators around the area.

THE keynote speaker will be author and retired astronaut Clay Anderson.

Anderson was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1998 and was a member of the Expedition 15 crew, spending 152 days on board the International Space Station in 2007.

Anderson is now retired and is a children’s book author with his most recent book being “A is for Astronaut: Blasting through the Alphabet.”

Varner said one of the teachers who attends the conference will be awarded a $500 STEM grant sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.

Registration for “Out in Space, Down to Earth” can be done online at ChallengerScobee.org/OIS or onsite at the conference.

The conference will be 9-4 p.m. March 3.

Registration fees for pre-service teachers is $15 and for certified teachers it is $25.