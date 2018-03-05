Alcohol awareness event March 7

Counselors plans to offer new support groups this semester.

By Brianna Rodrigue

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Before heading to the beach with an ice chest filled with alcoholic beverages for spring break, students can attend an alcohol awareness event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7 in the mall west of Moody Learning Center and in Candler Physical Education Center.

Students can talk to campus organizations, counselors and the San Antonio Police Department, while experiencing what it is like to be drunk with alcohol impairment goggles.

Counselor David Rodriguez said this is the second year counseling is promoting an alcohol awareness event at this college. The counseling office partnered with Texans Standing Tall, a nonprofit organization that promotes awareness in the state.

“One of the things we are doing at the event is providing an assessment for students to see what is their current awareness use,” Rodriguez said.

“There will be people on hand to help them if it is a problem.”

Students will be able to sit down and talk with the staff members if they have any questions or issues. “They are there to help,” Rodriguez said.

“The purpose is to promote awareness before students leave for spring break and (for them) to be aware and responsible,” he said.

Rodriguez has been a counselor for 20 years, 15 years at this college. He runs a poetry group that meets at 2 p.m. every Monday Room 323 in Chance Academic Center.

The counseling office palns to provide support groups this semester, including stress management, non-traditional male students, LGBT, veterans and DACA groups. “We just need to work on the logistics and location,” Rodriguez said.

“One thing we see students face the most is stress management,” he said. “Sometimes we can help, but we will give you tools how to manage with (stress) and how to get resources to help you.”

Students can also talk to counselors about school, work, anxiety, depression, relationships and more.

The counseling office is available and free for all students. The office accepts walk-ins or students can schedule an appointment in Room 323 of Chance or call 210-486-1620. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

When students schedule their first appointment, arrive 15 minutes early to fill out paperwork.

For more information about the counseling office, visit the office or www.alamo.edu/sac/pc/.