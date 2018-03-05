Events scheduled for Women’s History Month with theme of never giving up

Author Cecillia Balli opens activities March 8.

Deandra Gonzalez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The theme for this year’s Women’s History Month is “Nevertheless, She Persisted,” which encourages women to never give up in the face of hostility, history Professor Thomas Clarkin, co-chair of the planning committee, said Feb. 27.

The other co-chair, assistant history Professor Marianne Bueno, said “I think its important for women, students here at SAC, and as well as men to see how women have contributed to our country as a whole, local and regional communities. It’s a source of inspiration.”

Women’s History became a weeklong national observation in 1981 when Congress passed Public Law 97-28. The observation officially became a monthlong event in 1987.

The phrase “Nevertheless She Persisted” came from Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., after she was silenced by Republican senators at the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general in February 2017.

Warren was voted to silence after she had objections to the confirmation of Sessions.

An opening ceremony will feature Dr. Cecilia Balli, author and contributor to The New York Times and Texas Monthly. Balli will speak about three women and how they contributed to the their communities.

The ceremony will be 12:15-1:30 p.m. March 8 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

Former politician Maria Antonietta Barriozábal, who wrote “Maria, Daughter of Immigrants,” will speak on her experiences while serving on the San Antonio City Council 1981-91. The presentation will be at 12:15-1:30 p.m. March. 21 in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

Seven people on the committee along with representatives of the visual arts faculty and the empowerment center planned lectures, presentations, performances and hands-on workshops.

Clarkin said the goal is to show students the diverse ways in which women are leaders and history makers all over the world.

Artist Daniela Cavazos Madrigal will speak 10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. March 6 in Room 120 of the visual arts center.

A performance of the Feminist Spoken Word featuring Womxn Artistically Kollecting Experiences-Unidxs Prosperando, known as WAKE-UP, will be 11 a.m.- noon March 21 in the mall.

A poetry-writing workshop is scheduled 12:15-1:30 p.m. March 22 in Room 122 of Chance Academic Center.

A presentation of Historians Locating Women in History will be 12:15- 1:30 p.m. March 28 in Room 122 of Chance Academic Center. Dr. Kristen Gardner will talk about the kind of research she conducted and will give students insight on how historians research women’s history.

A poetry reading and open mic will be 6-9 p.m. March 29 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The last event is the SAC Women’s Oral History Project 6-7 p.m. April 2 in Room 122 of Chance.

For more information, email Clarkin at tclarkin@alamo.edu.