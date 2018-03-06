Four trustee positions contested in May 5 election

Early voting is April 23-May 1.

By Alison Graef

agraef@student.alamo.edu

All incumbents face opposition in the May 5 general election for single-member Districts 5, 6 and 7, and the special election for District 9.

Early voting is April 23-May 1 at polling locations in San Antonio, including at Northwest Vista College.

Filing closed Feb. 16 and ballot positions were selected Feb. 26.

To determine your district, visit www.bexar.org/2231/Who-represents-me-Search.

The candidates by race are:

District 5

Roberto Zarate, 69, District 5 incumbent and retired educator

James Hernandez, 25, case manager

Ramiro Nava, 44, educator

District 6

Gene Sprague, 72, District 6 incumbent and professor at UT Health San Antonio

Jacob Andrew Wong, 39, Alamo Colleges employment specialist and former student trustee

District 7

David W. Fischer, 80, retired university professor

Yvonne Katz, 74, board chair, District 7 incumbent and retired superintendent

District 9

Joe Jesse Sanchez, 70, retired and District 9 incumbent

Felix M. Grieder, 60, process engineer