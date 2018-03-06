Four trustee positions contested in May 5 election

Early voting is April 23-May 1.
By Alison Graef
All incumbents face opposition in the May 5 general election for single-member Districts 5, 6 and 7, and the special election for District 9.
Early voting is April 23-May 1 at polling locations in San Antonio, including at Northwest Vista College.
Filing closed Feb. 16 and ballot positions were selected Feb. 26.
To determine your district, visit www.bexar.org/2231/Who-represents-me-Search.
The candidates by race are:
District 5
Roberto Zarate, 69, District 5 incumbent and retired educator
James Hernandez, 25, case manager
Ramiro Nava, 44, educator
District 6
Gene Sprague, 72, District 6 incumbent and professor at UT Health San Antonio
Jacob Andrew Wong, 39, Alamo Colleges employment specialist and former student trustee
District 7
David W. Fischer, 80, retired university professor
Yvonne Katz, 74, board chair, District 7 incumbent and retired superintendent
District 9
Joe Jesse Sanchez, 70, retired and District 9 incumbent
Felix M. Grieder, 60, process engineer