Rally falls short, Rangers suffer loss to Wildcats 86-72

A lack of consistent play for 40 minutes too much to overcome, coach says.

By Dillon Holloway

The Rangers looked on the verge of a dramatic come-from-behind victory until a late offensive drought ended their comeback hopes against the Northwest Vista Wildcats March 5 in Gym 1 of Candler Physical Education Center.

The Wildcats defeated the Rangers 86-72.

Down by 20 points early in the second half, the Rangers came storming back to tie the game at 70-70 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining thanks to an aggressive press defense and fast-break offense.

Rangers head coach Sam Casey said he was pleased with the team’s second half effort but consistency is still missing.

“What an effort to come back. I think anyone who watched it, played in it and was a part of it would say the same thing; we’ve got to have two good halves,” he said.

Casey said the team will continue to fight through adversity.

“We know what the challenge is, and we readily accept that because that’s what we do at San Antonio College,” he said.

Criminal justice freshman Hyshoné Fisher, Rangers guard and team captain, led all scorers with 23 points.

Fisher made 10 2-point field goals and went three of five from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, the team’s offense went cold just after tying the game and the home team was outscored 16-2 during the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Criminal justice freshman Derek Miller, Rangers forward, chalked up the momentum swing that resulted in the Wildcat’s run to mental mistakes.

“I think we lost it a little bit at the end after working so hard to get it back,” he said.

“A few mental errors, a few turnovers, a few missed rebounds and that’s what kind of did it for us down the stretch.”

Miller finished the game with 11 points making four 2-point fields, one 3-pointer and missing his only free throw attempt.

The team’s next game is against Texas A&M University at San Antonio 8 p.m. March 21 in Gym 1 of Candler Education Center.