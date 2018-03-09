New database allows students to go beyond the borders

Newspaper archive covers all of U.S. and internationally as far back as the 17th century.

By Kathya Anguiano

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

According to the webpage, NewspaperARCHIVE.com is the largest historical newspaper database online. It contains tens of millions of newspaper pages from 1607 to present.

Every newspaper in the archive is searchable by keyword and date, making it easy for students to quickly explore historical content.

According to the website, it’s adding newspaper pages faster than you can search them with one newspaper page added every second — that’s more than 80,000 images a day or about 2.5 million pages per month.

“I believe that this will be a great device for students needing primary resources on any historical research,” Librarian Eileen Oliver said.

Designed for any individual of any age or profession, the archive provides a comfortable and safe environment with easy-to-use tools for fast searching and browsing.

Students may access the archive from the library home page. Students can click on the ‘A-to-Z List’ link under books, articles, media and more and after selecting ‘N,’ it will be the third option down.

The archive spans more than 400 years of family history, small-town events, world news and more.

NewspaperARCHIVE.com is provided to students of San Antonio College interested in learning about the Virgin Islands, Japan, UK, Germany, South Africa, Algeria and Ireland to name a few.

Students can access this archive at https://access.newspaperarchive.com/aboutus .