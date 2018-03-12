Nighthawks dominate Rangers 106-63

The coach says the team will use the lopsided loss as a learning experience.

By Dillon Holloway

The Rangers looked to bounce back from a recent home loss taking on the Northeast Lakeview Nighthawks March 7 in wellness gymnasium at Northeast Lakeview College.

However, the Nighthawks had other ideas and soundly defeated the Rangers 106-63.

The Nighthawks, led by head coach James Ingram, had four players score in double figures, including engineering freshman Dillon Bellino who finished with a game high 28 points.

Bellino, the Nighthawks guard, also had five rebounds, three assists, two turnovers and made his only free throw attempt.

The Rangers kept the score close until midway through the first half when the Nighthawks went on a 21-4 run.

By halftime, the Nighthawks lead ballooned to a 31-point advantage and they would lead by as many as 49 before the final buzzer.

Casey talked about the positives his team could take away from the loss.

“The bright spot is being able to play a team that does the little things well and for our guys to be able to see it,” he said.

Casey said the Rangers playing against an experienced team like the Nighthawks was a great learning opportunity for his young group of players.

“All of our guys got in tonight and got a chance to experience that level of competition. It’s a great measuring stick for them,” he said.

Criminal justice freshman Hyshoné Fisher, team captain and guard for the Rangers, led his team with 21 points on nine field goals and connected on all three shots from the free-throw line.

Architecture sophomore Brandon Stokes, guard for the Rangers, and criminal justice freshman Derek Miller, forward for the Rangers, chipped in 13 points each.

Miller shot five of eight from the free-throw line and Stokes shot two of three.

Additional statistical information for assists, rebounds and turnovers was not available for the Rangers.

The team’s record stands at 8-19 after the loss.

Rangers head coach Sam Casey gave high praise to the Nighthawks in an interview after the game.

“This is a great program. This is right now the No. 1 program, in my opinion, in all the Alamo Colleges,” Casey said.

Ingram said his team focuses on success both on and off the court, including holding his players accountable in the classroom.

Nighthawk players must maintain a minimum 2.99 GPA to play for the team.

Ingram also ensures his players have a highlight tape before leaving Northeast Lakeview.

The tape is for try-out proposes at larger basketball schools once players are ready to move on from Northeast Lakeview, Ingram said.

Their next game is against the Texas A&M University at San Antonio Jaguars 8 p.m. March 21 in Gym 1 of Candler Education Center.