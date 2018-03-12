TexShare card provides access to hundreds of libraries across the state.

Imagine a library as big as Texas.

By Kathya Anguiano

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

According to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, a TexShare card provides students with borrowing privileges for more than 500 participating libraries across the state.

TexShare is a library card that registered users of participating Texas libraries can obtain from their home institution to borrow materials directly from participating libraries.

The first time students visit a library to use a TexShare card, they will be asked to complete a registration form to activate their borrowing privileges at that library.

Students, faculty and staff of this college may obtain a TexShare card at the circulation counter on the third floor of Moody Learning Center.

Applicants must present a current school identification card with a Banner ID, and have no overdue books or fines.

Students, faculty and staff who obtain a TexShare card agree to follow the lending policies of participating libraries.

Policies and procedures include:

presenting identification as required at the lending library.

returning the items on time either in person or by first class insured mail to the lending library.

paying charges for items returned late, damaged or lost.

Until its expiration date, the TexShare card may be used at all participating libraries. The expiration date is set when issued.

Non-Alamo Colleges students, faculty and staff; and public library patrons with a current TexShare card may check out items from the college library.

Non-Alamo Colleges students, faculty and staff need:

current student, faculty or staff ID card,

driver’s license,

current authorized TexShare card.

Public library patrons need:

current public library card,

photo ID card,

current authorized TexShare card.

Items eligible for checkout are in Room 308 of Moody.

TexShare patrons can check out up to five items for two weeks. Items checked out with a TexShare card can be renewed once.

TexShare patrons may not put a hold on a checked out item.

The fine for an overdue item is 10 cents per day, per item. The fine for a lost item is the cost of the item plus a $10 processing fee. Fines are paid at the reserve desk in Room 409 of Moody.

To find a participating library or for more information, visit texshare@tsl.texas.gov or call the in-state toll free number 800-252-9386.