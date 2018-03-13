Library classes available

Librarians teach the art of researching in the college library.

By Kathya Anguiano

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The San Antonio College library offers classes to groups when arranged by a professor.

Professors can access the scheduling calendar by going to the library home page, clicking the library instruction link and selecting the online request system to pick an available slot.

Library instruction classes meet in Rooms 208 and 209 of Moody Learning Center.

Students also can request an appointment with a librarian from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Thursday if they want to learn about the resources the library has to offer.

Students can book a librarian for 30-minute intervals to get help on any type of research. The only requirement is to bring the assignment to the appointment.

Students can look up which librarian they would like to meet with through the San Antonio College library website or just show up at the reference desk on the second floor of Moody.

Individual library instruction classes are in Room 200A of Moody.

These classes teach students how to find and evaluate the best sources for their research assignments.

Group classes can be very generic or very specific, reference Librarian Karen Briere said.

When booking the class, the professor names what class they teach, what they are working on and what exactly the professor wants the librarian to cover.

Several hundred classes per semester are scheduled because of library goals in the Quality Enhancement Plan, library Director Johnathan Wilson said.

The QEP is a collegewide, library-sponsored program that is working toward helping students develop integrated reading, writing and researching skills needed to succeed as information-literate citizens academically and professionally, Briere said.

For questions or more information on how to schedule a one-on-one class with a librarian, call 210-486-0554 or visit the library directory at http://sacguide.libguides.com/directory .