Poet laureate of Texas to share he work in poetry night event March 29

The last open mic night of the semester will be April 29.

By Kenneth L. Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A poetry event and open mic night is planned at 6 p.m. March 29 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The second event in the open mic series is presented by the writing center in collaboration with the Cheshyre Cheese Club and the Women’s History Committee.

The theme of the night is inspired by Women’s History Month.

The free event will feature Texas poet laureate Carol Coffee Reposa and local artist Erica Delarosa.

Reposa, a former English professor who retired from this college in 2010, is recognized for poetry anthologies, including her book “Underground Musicians” released in 2013.

Delarosa is one of the founders of Communities Enlivened & Interactively Building through the Arts. She also runs the Puentes Young Artists Residency, an organization dedicated to jumpstarting the careers of local teenage artists.

“(The Cheshyre Cheese club) is all about promoting literacy,” English Professor Jane Focht-Hansen, director of the writing center, said in an interview March 8. “Poetry is the oldest form of literature.”

She said past performances at open mic nights have allowed people to use their voices to entertain or speak out.

“Maybe you have a comedy routine you want to recite, or you sing or dance or juggle, or just want to read your favorite poem. We provide for all that. We’ve had bands, whole bands, come (to open mic nights) and set up,” she said.

Open mic nights are held three times a semester.

The final open mic night is planned for 6 p.m. April 19 in the round in Loftin.

To learn more about the Cheshyre Cheese Club, visit Focht-Hansen in the writing center in Room 203 of Gonzales Hall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.