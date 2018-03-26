Campus Activities Board sponsors events in upcoming months

The last movie night of the semester will be from 5-11 p.m. May 4 in the mall.

By Shamona Wali

swali2@student.alamo.edu

The Campus Activities Board will be sponsoring events on campus in March, April and May.

“We will be having our annual Interclub Council Meeting on March 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the faculty and staff lounge in Loftin Student Center,” Carrie Hernandez, coordinator of campus activities, said in an interview March 21.

“During this meeting, the presidents of each organization on campus will be meeting to discuss potential upcoming events for the end of this semester as well as any events they would like to see for the next semester.”

The meeting is exclusive to officers of campus organizations. However, at this meeting, council will be discussing who is allowed in future meetings.

“We encourage all presidents to attend this meeting because this way there are no overlaps in events and it also raises awareness of said events among all organizations,” Oscar Garcia, coordinator of student success in the office of student life, said in an interview March 21.

CAB also will be hosting the annual awards banquet from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 11 in the cafeteria in Loftin Student Center.

This awards ceremony celebrates outstanding students who lead campus organizations.

“Students who have excelled in their positions across organizations should be recognized and rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” Hernandez said.

On April 25, Campus Activities Board will be hosting its annual Fun Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mall.

“Fun Fest is basically a celebration for Fiesta in San Antonio,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez invited all organizations on campus to come and fundraise with food and drinks.

Campus Activities Board also will be hosting its final movie night of the semester from 5-11 p.m. May 4 in the mall. Although it has not been confirmed yet, Hernandez said the movie might be Star Wars.

All students can attend the movie night for free, but the popcorn will be $1 per bag.

For more information, call Carrie Hernandez at 210-486-0128.