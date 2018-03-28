Faculty Senate nominations due March 29

Eight positions will be open on group that represents faculty.

By Kimberly Caballero

kcaballero3@student.alamo.edu

This college’s Faculty Senate is accepting nominations through 5 p.m. March 29 for the eight senators whose terms will end in May.

There are 24 full-time and two adjunct faculty on the senate.

The Faculty Senate’s mission statement is “to advocate for and lead faculty in fulfilling their responsibilities in the shared governance of the college and to represent faculty interests to college and community stakeholders,” according to the senate’s website.

Senators serve two consecutive three-year terms, up to six years, with yearly rotations of eight senators.

Faculty is allowed to nominate up to eight full-time faculty members for a senator position as well as nominate themselves.

After the election committee counts the nominations to determine the highest voted nominations, the top 10 faculty nominations from arts and sciences and the top six from professional and technical education are then placed on the ballot.

Nominees are contacted prior to being placed on the ballot to confirm they accept their nomination, Faculty Senate President Julie Engel said.

Full-time faculty members will vote April 4-12, and results will be announced April 18.

The faculty whose three-year terms are ending but who can be nominated for a second term are Sharon Argo, English professor; Tom Cox, American Sign Language and interpreter training program coordinator; and Deidra Flynn-Dobson, ASL and interpreter training program professor.

Mariano Aguilar, English and Mexican-American professor; and Luis Rodriguez, biology professor chose not to run again.

Two former senators resigned before their terms ended because of other commitments, Engel said.

Engel is ineligible to serve again because she has completed two three-year terms.

“I’ve enjoyed being on Faculty Senate. It’s great to be involved and to know what’s going on — not just on campus but districtwide,” Engel said. “As president I have the opportunity to be very involved in giving input on all the things that are going on both on campus and at the district level.”

Faculty can nominate a fellow faculty member by sending an email to Engel at jengel2@alamo.edu.

The email should include the name of the nominee, department and whether they are arts and science or PTE faculty.