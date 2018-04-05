Students must know important dates prior to May 12 commencement

Graduates will be at risk of not having their name printed in commencement booklets if they do not pick up their cap and gown.

By Victoria Lee Zamora

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Cap and gown pickup for students participating in commencement will continue 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through April 6 in Duran Welcome Center.

Students who have filled out a graduation application have a cap and gown secured for them. They will need their Banner identification number as well as a valid photo identification card.

If students do not pick them up by the 4:30 p.m. April 6, they will risk their names not being printed in the commencement booklets, but will still be able to walk the stage, Joe Jacques, associate director of student success, said in an interview March 21.

“We order about 1,500 to 1,600 cap and gowns that are free and are souvenirs for our graduates,” he said. “Cap and gowns are categorized by heigh,t and they are one size fits all.”

Commencement for graduates from fall 2017 and spring and summer 2018 will be at 10 a.m. May 12 at Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E Houston St.

Doors open to the public at 9 a.m., but students participating in commencement must arrive by 7:45 a.m., according to this college’s graduation tab on the Alamo College’s website.

Students who walk the stage will not receive their degree or certificate. They will be receiving an empty degree holder.

Within about 60 days, students participating in the commencement will receive their degree in the mail.

“It is extremely important that when students filled out their graduation application they put their most recent address,” Jacques said.

The degree or certificate will be posted online in ACES about 30 days after the semester ends.

The official deadline for graduation applications was March 15 after Graduation Push Week March 5-9.

Melissa Aguirre, coordinator of communications, said in an interview March 7 that only four events were planned for that week.

“Last year instead of having a Grad Push Week, we had a series of events throughout the entire month of March,” she said.

“We go off a communication plan that includes our strategies and goals, which is to try and build an ongoing culture of celebration concerning graduation so that our students are proud of their accomplishments.”

Carolina Cantu, Travis Early College High School senior and liberal arts sophomore, said in an interview March 7, “My mom is so excited to see me in my cap and gown. I know for a fact she’s going to cry. It (Travis Early College High School) made me mature a lot faster I got the real experience of being a college student. So now when I transfer to UTSA I will be prepared and ready to focus on pursuing corporate law.”

Travis students who earn associate degrees will have their degrees mailed to them after the students’ final transcripts with their high school gradation date is on it.

For more information on graduation, visit: www.alamo.edu/sac/graduation-steps/

or like and share this college’s graduation Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/sanantoniocollege/.