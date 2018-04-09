Collaborate with institute advisers for academic support, says team lead

The Science and Technology (STEM) Institute advisers relocated to the first floor of Moody Learning Center.

By Brianna Rodrigue

Students in need of guidance with classes, grades, graduation or career information can visit an adviser.

Leticia Adams, Creative and Communication Arts Institute advising team lead, said the key to success in attending college from day one is to visit with your adviser.

“Visit your adviser to make sure you, the student, are taking the correct classes that are needed toward your major,” Adams said. “It’s really a good check-in for students. Even when you get to your third or fourth semester, it’s a good opportunity to say, ‘I’m here for advising because I just want to make sure I am still on the right track.’”

For students facing challenges in their classes, Adams says they should talk to an adviser because they can help students meet their goals.

“We are really good guides. … It’s a partnership,” she said. “We are not here to tell you what to do, but we are here to work with you, to give you your options and to help you navigate through all the red tape.”

There are four advising offices at this college, each designated for certain majors.

Adams said the Science and Technology (STEM) Institute advisers were in Chance Academic Center last semester, but they recently relocated to the first floor of Moody Learning Center. She also said the counseling office is now in Room 323 of Chance.

Advisers for Creative and Communication Arts and STEM institutes are on the first floor of Moody.

Business and Public Science Institute advising is in Room 324B of Nail Technical Center.

Health and Biosciences Institute advising is in Room 109 of the nursing complex.

Maria Rogers, Health and Biosciences Institute advising team lead, has been the team lead adviser for a year at this college, but was a senior coordinator adviser at Palo Alto College for 14 years.

“I think it is important for students to visit their advisers because a lot of times, we don’t know what we don’t know,” Rogers said.

She said it is important to build a relationship with an adviser and to talk about classes and future plans.

“I like to see my advising team as a set of cheerleaders. We are here to be your support system, to guide you and to celebrate your successes with you,” she said.

Under the “My Page” tab in students’ ACES accounts, students can see a photo of the primary adviser with contact information to set up an appointment. Students also can make an appointment in the advising office. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about advising services, visit http://alamo.edu/sac/advising/.

For students who are ready to transfer to another college or university or have questions about a career field, the transfer and career center has advisers qualified for those questions.

The transfer center helps with transfer information, degree plans, career assessments, job searches and more, said Sandor Valero, transfer center peer adviser and kinesiology freshman.

Students wanting to transfer to Texas A&M University-San Antonio or the University of Texas at San Antonio can speak with a university adviser in the transfer center.

A TAMUSA adviser is available Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and a UTSA adviser Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment.

Valero said students are welcome to use the computers in the transfer center for information on transferring, applying for jobs, homework assignments or studying.

To schedule an appointment to see a transfer center adviser about transfer and career services, visit http://alamo.edu/sac/TRAC/ or visit the first floor of Moody to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 210-486-1500 for more information.