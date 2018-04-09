UT Health provides admissions information

Completing the core curriculum is required for acceptance, director says.

Jeff Riley

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Health and science students wanting to apply to the UT Health San Antonio should be Texas core complete, Alba Cook, director of admissions and special programs for UT Health School of Health Professions, said April 5.

Cook was invited to speak to students about the programs, prerequisites and application process for the Health School of Health Professions at the health science center.

Six science and nursing students attended Cook’s presentation in Chance Academic Center while she went through the steps to enroll.

Texas colleges have developed core curriculums designed to provide a solid college education and make transferring between Texas colleges and universities as easy as possible, she said.

“If you’re going for an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts, then you may already be exempt from fulfilling the core curriculum,” she said. “However if you’re going for applied science or applied art (degrees), those unfortunately don’t require you to complete the Texas core.”

Cook said the health science center is made up of different schools, and that each school has different programs.

“Health professions in particular has programs in what we call allied help,” she said.

Programs within the School of Health Professions include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory care, medical lab sciences, emergency health sciences and physician assistant.

Cook noted that the respiratory care, emergency health and medical lab science programs offer bachelor’s degree, while the remaining programs offer master’s and higher.

Cook said SAT scores are not observed when applying for the bachelor completion programs, but that most of the master’s programs require GRE testing.

Cook recommended students visit tccns.org, a Texas common course website that lets students view which courses are considered core courses at their current or future college.

“If you are going for a bachelor’s and you’re not sure if you have all the Texas core courses or you want to know if what you’ve taken is Texas core-approved, then just go to this website,” she said. “If they’re listed there under your school, then it’s basically a yes.”

Cook said once an applicant is reviewed by admissions and deemed eligible for a program, then an admissions committee for that program will conduct a secondary review in which letters of recommendation, short answers and statements of purpose are observed.

Cook also mentioned that any experience or shadowing hours in the work field are huge factors in the application process.

“We recommend that you spend a little more time shadowing in diverse studies,” she said. “If you do that, it can give you a good idea of what the profession is like, and hopefully, get a letter of recommendation out of it.”

Cook said the interview is part of the process.

“While you’re there, you get to meet with faculty, recieve a tour and you also get to meet with students,” she said. “You get to ask questions about their experiences.”

If the interview goes well, an offer of admission will follow, she said.

“While the application is important, how you answer questions and how you take the time to give details end up making an impact,” she said. “It’s the interview that determines a lot of things.”