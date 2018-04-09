Volleyball, basketball teams must win or go home

Play-in games will determine conference tournament participants, coach says.

Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo.edu

This college’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams have a shot at the conference playoffs but must win a play-in game to qualify.

The Rangers’ volleyball team, led by head coach Rauel Pichardo Jr., will play Palo Alto College in a high stakes matchup at 7 p.m. April 12 inside the athletic center gymnasium at Palo Alto.

Pichardo said the winner will play in the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League conference volleyball tournament April 14-15 inside the wellness center gymnasium at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Conference tournament start times will be announced April 12, Pichardo said.

Pichardo led the team to a regular season record of 3-9.

Pichardo said he liked his team’s chances to make the conference tournament based on their familiarity with the Palo Alto Palominos.

The Rangers lost to Palo Alto 25-11, 25-17, 25-17 March 22 in Candler Physical Education Center.

“Definitely I think we can win,” he said. “We just have to play smart.”

The matchup with Palo Alto is the difference between extending the season or going home, Pichardo said.

“Either we make it or we don’t,” he said. “I have trust in my girls that we should be able to make it.”

Pichardo said players have stepped up their level of concentration and improved communication on the court.

“They’ve come a long way since the beginning of the semester,” he said.

Ranger women’s basketball is preparing for their own play-in game against Southwest Texas Junior College at 6 p.m. April 11 in Candler.

The last time the two teams met, the Rangers lost one of their star players for the season in kinesiology freshman Destiny Solis.

Solis suffered a torn left Achilles Feb. 28 in La Forge Hall Gym in Uvalde.

The winner will advance to play in the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League conference basketball tournament April 14-15 inside the wellness center gymnasium at UIW.

The team finished the regular season 6-8 under head coach Haley Capestany.

An update on conference tournament teams and game times will be posted in an update by The Ranger Online after they are announced by the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League.