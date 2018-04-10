Childhood center art exhibit opens April 13

The Week of the Young Child offers a variety of activities.

By Andrea Moreno

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

An exhibit of artwork by children of the early childhood center will open with a reception 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 13 in the library on the third floor of Moody Learning Center.

The exhibit will be displayed from April 13-20, and the public may see the exhibit during the library hours 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

The center has 84 children ranging from infants to 5-year-olds.

This is the third year the center has presented the art exhibit.

This year’s theme is a collaborative art, center Coordinator Claudia Gonzalez said in an interview April 6.

The collaborative art theme gives a chance for the children to create “a common art-based goal,” such as a painting, Gonzalez said.

“Children are artists themselves,” she said. “They are capable of doing anything and have the skills to create any creative project.”

Joan Fabian, multimedia specialist and artist, has been working with Gonzalez to put this exhibition together since February 2018.

On April 6, the children painted on blocks of wood with acrylic paint, Gonzalez said.

“The children helped clean the wood, and they can paint anything they desire,” she said.

She said she and Fabian, with the children’s help, will assemble the paintings for the exhibit opening.

“We are still determining how to set up the painted blocks of wood, maybe on a big board or as a sculpture,” she said.

The art exhibition is a kickoff for the Week of the Young Child, Gonzalez said.

The center is celebrating The Week of the Young Child April 16-20.

According to a flyer from Gonzalez, the children and teachers in each classroom will choose a theme or color.

On Kids Day April 14, children will play at San Pedro Springs Park 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Music Monday April 16, firefighters from Station 6 will visit the children at the center 9-10 a.m.

On Tasty Tuesday April 17, the children will participate in activities concerning fitness and eating healthy beginning at 9:30 a.m.

On Work Together Wednesday April 18, theater students will perform 9:30-10 a.m., and representatives of the San Antonio Public Library will lead reading tents 3-4 p.m.

On Artsy Thursday April 19, children will walk from the center to Loftin Student Center in a parade. Departure from the center is 8:30 a.m.

This college’s cheerleading squad will lead the parade 8:45-9:45 a.m., and afterward, children will play on the center’s playground until 11 a.m.

On Family Friday April 20, the children will bring their favorite book, and their parents join them for ice cream at 3 p.m. on the playground.

Children will be asked to dress each day in keeping with a theme — pajamas April 16, crazy socks April 17, crazy hair April 18, classroom color April 19 and college logo apparel April 20.

For more information, contact Gonzalez at 210-486-0502.