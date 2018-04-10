Job fair brings 28 companies to Loftin

Transfer and career center offers resources for students seeking jobs.

By Maya Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The transfer and career center will host a Career Internship and Job Fair 9 a.m.–noon April 11 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

There will be 28 companies attending.

These companies are looking to fill part-time, full-time, seasonal and internship positions, according to a flyer promoting the event.

Students should dress in business casual attire and bring their résumés.

On-site interviews will be conducted during the fair.

The transfer center staff hopes about 200 students will attend the fair, said adviser Mary Dayton April 4.

The career fair is free to vendors and students, she said.

“TRAC offers support services for résumé building, interview prep,” Dayton said. “We also have three different assessments that are on our website, that we encourage students to take if they are doing career exploration.”

The career center also provides students with other online sources, such as O*Net, she said.

O*Net is a website created for the public to access occupational information. It allows job seekers to find jobs that suit their interest, skills and experiences.

“It’s a huge tool,” Dayton said. “You can find out how many jobs are available, what kind of salary to expect. This website is a really, really great resource.”

Dayton also suggests looking at other job search websites, such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

The career center also has a computer lab where students can search for jobs, she said.

The career fair is held once every semester.

“We are just trying to help students connect with employers in the San Antonio area, whether it be for internships or summer jobs or even careers after they graduate,” she said. “It’s just a really great way to bring both the students and the vendors together.”

Companies attending will be Senton Homes, ResCare, FEDEX, the Geo Group Inc., YMCA of a Greater San Antonio, MTC/La Familia Cortez, Hospark, Morningside Ministries and Child Support Division.

Other companies attending are; Jim’s (Frontier Enterprises), City of San Antonio Training for Job Success Program, Randolph-Brooks Credit Union, Primerca, Bexar County Sheriff’s Department, Alamo Colleges, Circle K, vivint.SmartHome and Childcare Careers.

Also, San Antonio Police Department, U.S. Marine Corps, Nationwide Insurance Co., Volt Workforce Solutions, Citi, Hector Garden Center, Good Samaritan Community Services, Crawford Electric, Idea Public Schools and Fresh From Texas.

To access O*Net visit https://www.onetonline.org/

To take the TRAC assessments visit http://alamo.edu/sac/career/

To visit Indeed go to https://www.indeed.com.To visit Glassdoor go to https://www.glassdoor.com/index.htm

For more information about the Career Internship and Job Fair, contact Dayton at 210-486-0869 or mdayton4@alamo.edu.