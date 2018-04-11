Boxing club takes a hit at 58th annual event

The club will learn from mistakes as they prepare for next event, coach says.

By Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo.edu

This college’s boxing club participated in the 58th annual boxing event known as Fite Nite April 6 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in San Marcos.

Eli Zablosky, a marketing representative of Fite Nite, said there were 1,100 spectators in attendance.

The South Texas Amateur Boxing Association of USA Boxing sanctioned the event.

The event predominantly showcases students of Texas State University and surrounding colleges according to the official Fite Nite website at www.fitenite.com.

This year’s fight card featured 14 matches, with this college’s boxing club competing in five.

The matches are three 1-minute rounds.

Nursing sophomore Antonio Silva fought Seth Occhiogrosso, Texas State accounting junior, in the 201-pounds-and-up weight class for his third official fight.

Silva lost to Occhiogrosso by unanimous decision, dropping his record to 0-3.

“It’s a learning experience,” Silva said. “Just seeing a big crowd of people cheering or booing, now I know how it feels to be like those boxers on TV.”

Kinesiology sophomore Allen Padilla defeated Victor Baca, Texas State exercise and sports science junior, by unanimous decision in the 152-pounds weight class.

The fight was Padilla’s second official match, and afterwards, he talked about what representing his college means to him.

“It feels great, especially being from a small community college (program) and coming up here to Texas State,” Padilla said.

“My legs are on fire, I’m a little bit out of breath, but a win’s a win.”

Padilla’s win improved his record to 2-0.

Debuting in his first official fight was psychology sophomore Julian Juarez who lost to Corbin Casey, Texas State communications senior, by split decision in a 201-pounds-and-up matchup.

Juarez said he was not intimidated boxing against a much larger competitor.

“I fought all my life, out in the street and against people bigger than me,” Juarez said.

“Boxing is just a new experience with the rules.”

Also competing at Fite Nite were biochemistry sophomore Albert Gomez, who lost to Edel Santiesteban, Texas State health information management junior, by unanimous decision in the 141-pounds weight class; and Carlos Lopez, biology and pre-nursing sophomore, who lost to Steven Chavez, Texas State business management freshman, by split decision in the 141-pounds weight class.

Gomez’s record fell to 0-3, while Lopez now stands at 1-1.

Hector Ramos, coach of this college’s boxing club, said despite ending 1-4, he gave the club a passing grade.

“We didn’t get the win, but we learned something from our styles,” Ramos said.

“So, we go back to the gym and get back to learning. We took a pop quiz, we got a B and now we know what to work on.”

The club’s next event is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 16 in the mall at this college.

For more information on the boxing club, call the office of student life at 210-486-0125.