Future Teachers Organization to raffle scholarship

Education majors learn about the profession and transfer opportunities.

By Maya R Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Future Teachers Organization plans a raffle at the final meeting of the semester April 30 for a Very Important Member scholarship of $50.

The Very Important Member scholarship is a one-time payment.

Members of the organization get raffle tickets by participating in club events and attending meetings. The next meeting is at 12:30 p.m. April 16 in Room 127 of Gonzales Hall.

Money for the VIM scholarships come from club fundraisers and donations made to United Way, a nonprofit organization that raises money for local charities.

The Future Teachers Organization is for students pursuing a career in teaching.

The group has 12 members, but other students are welcome to attend meetings and join.

The organization was started in 1999 by English Professor Norma Cruz-Gonzales.

The goals are to explore careers in education and gain experience with children, said Mary Anne Bernal, English Professor and faculty sponsor Feb 28.

Bernal became a faculty sponsor in 2000.

The name of the organization was Teaching Academy Program Peers until 2013.

“The original name was tied to a program at UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio) that no longer exists,” Bernal said. “Also, the students felt the name didn’t convey what they were.”

The group recruits members by visiting education classes, making announcements in their classes and posting flyers, Bernal said.

The organization also sponsors a scholarship, SAC FTO Scholarship, to reward people who are showing a commitment of going into education.

To qualify, a student needs a 2.5 grade-point average, community service working with children and a desire to become an educator.

Each semester a student is given $200 to $300, Bernal said.

The scholarship deadline was April 1 because it is part of the Alamo Colleges Foundation Scholarship program.

Officers are President Ana Montoya, Vice President Juan Martinez, Secretary Daniela Estrada, Communications Officer Bridget Kostos, Treasure Desyree Carmona and Historian Monica Solis.

Texas Tech University adviser Michele Hicks visited March 19 to discuss Tech Teach Across Texas, an accelerated elementary education program.

Members also do volunteer work with Any Baby Can and Junior Achievement Finance Park to gain more experience with children.

Any Baby Can is a nonprofit agency that guides and supports families with special needs children.

Junior Achievement Finance Park is a program geared toward middle schoolers that builds a foundation of financial decisions.

Future Teachers Organization gives students insight to transfer opportunities and helps prepare them for their future as teachers, Bernal said.

For more information about FTO, contact Bernal at 210-486-0658

To learn more about Tech Teach Across Texas, contact Hicks at 806-834-4057 or email her at michele.hicks@ttu.edu