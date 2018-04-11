Support groups to meet during the summer

New music support group will be available soon.

By Andrea Moreno

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students at this college will be able to continue attending support groups sponsored by the advocacy center during the summer, administrative service specialist Pamela Frias said in an interview April 4.

The advocacy center will be open if the college is open, Frias said.

It will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, closed on Friday and open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

The support groups started March 19, and students are welcome to join any support group at any time.

“Every group has its own structure, and students can come and go as they need the support,” Frias said.

The recovery support group is the only group that will be available to both students of this college and nonstudents.

The following are the support groups and their weekly meeting times in Chance Academic Center:

Poetry group 2-3:30 p.m. Monday in Room 319.

Stress management group 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 323.

LGBTQ+A (Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer and Asexual) group 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 323.

The recovery group 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 319.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 323.

Nontraditional male group 2-3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 319.

In addition, a stress management workshop will meet 12:30-2 p.m. Monday or 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 323 of Chance.

The center plans to continue to add more support groups, she said.

One group that will be ready soon for students to join is a support group that uses music to relieve stress.

“It is an idea, and it is being developed and in about two weeks or so will be available for students to join,” Frias said.

The center is also working on doing an outreach of the groups soon, including developing flyers and distributing them in the mall and throughout the campus.

Students can go to the advocacy center office in Room 323 of Chance Academic Center or contact the office to join one or more of the support groups.

The center also has a Facebook page San Antonio College Student Advocacy Center with information.

Students can contact the center at 210-486-1003.