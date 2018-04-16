Cheech chats over brunch

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the president’s fund.

By Kimberly Caballero

kcaballero3@student.alamo.edu

Hispanic celebrity Richard “Cheech” Marin will speak at a Fiesta Brunch, “Chilaquiles con Cheech,” April 25 to raise money for the president’s unrestricted fund to help disadvantaged students.

The event will be 10 a.m.-noon at Pearl Stable, 307 Pearl Parkway.

The event is part of this college’s Multicultural Conference and the city’s tricentennial celebration, San Antonio 300.

The Multicultural Conference is an official Fiesta San Antonio event that brings “writers, artists, musicians, scholars, and professionals together to illuminate multicultural issues within education and society,” according to the Alamo Colleges website.

The tricentennial marks 300 years since this city was founded by the Spanish.

“San Antonio’s 300th anniversary is an opportunity to discover our shared cultural heritage, commemorate our storied history, recognize our progress, and collaborate on our bright future,” according to www.sanantonio300.org.

An author, actor, director and part of the famous comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Marin is also an art collector.

Marin starred in the comedy “Born In East L.A.” and had a recurring role in NBC’s show “Lost.” He recently published a memoir titled “Cheech Is Not My Real Name … But Don’t Call Me Chong.”

Marin will speak at the event about his extensive Chicano art collection, said Mike Burton, chair of English, humanities, education and journalism-photography.

That department sponsors the Multicultural Conference.

All proceeds will go to the president’s fund, which can be used for students “identified by the college as having extreme situations of financial need,” said Richard Farias, director of advancement and community engagement. “It’s a discretionary fund that Dr. (Robert) Vela can use.

“He uses it only for students directly so it doesn’t go to programs or operations,” he said. “It goes directly to individual student need.”

Burton gave examples. “It’s for students who need a little help getting across the finishing line,” he said. “Maybe they need one-hundred bucks to keep the electricity on or pay their rent so they don’t have to sleep in their car for the last month of school.”

Some faculty are sponsoring students. Tickets are $50 for students, faculty and staff from this college. Three of those faculty are Gerard Robledo, coordinator of the natural sciences tutoring programs and English adjunct; Alex Bernal, English professor; and Dr. Lisa Ramos, history and Mexican-American studies professor.

Other faculty or staff are encouraged to purchase tickets for students to attend.

Marin’s presentation will be streamed live in Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center for students who cannot see him speak in-person at the fundraising event.

Tickets are $100 for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased at www.alamo.edu/sac/Cheech-Brunch/.

For more information, call Burton at 210-486-0649 or email gburton@alamo.edu.