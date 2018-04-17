Confidence a selling point at career fair

Some 208 students interact with 28 employers at transfer and career center event.

By Maya R. Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Employers at the Career Internship and Job Fair April 11 said they were impressed by students who showed confidence.

Recruiters David Higgins and Shanus Bennett from the San Antonio Police Department said they notice students when they are confident, have done their research and come to them with a maturity that says “this is what I want to do.”

Elisa Reyes-Hinojosa, talent recruiter for Idea Public Schools-San Antonio, said confidence in a student’s mannerisms, behavior and ability to communicate efficiently are ways to stand out during an interview.

Good Samaritan Community Services, Idea Public Schools and the San Antonio Police Department shared what they look for in employees.

Good Samaritan Community Services is an organization that supports youth, individuals and families by providing community services to overcome economic poverty, according to its website.

“We always want to find someone who is a god fit for our organization,” Alyssa Perusquia, human resources manager, said. “It has to be someone who is very motivated and caring for the community.”

Perusiquia is impressed when students are committed to the interview process and when they show knowledge of the organization.

Good Samaritan was looking to fill seasonal positions such as camp assistants and office clerks.

Idea Public School-San Antonio recruiters shared other ways to standout during the interview process.

Idea Public Schools prepares students from underserved communities for success in college and citizenship, according to its website.

“We are looking for people who are passionate about closing the opportunity gap for students in the San Antonio community,” said talent recruiter Brendalyn Wilson.

Idea Public School-San Antonio is filling co-teacher, accelerated reader zone facilitators and hot spot zone facilitators.

Accelerated reader zone is the Idea Public Schools library and hot spot is an intervention space were students individually work on a software program, Wilson said.

Higgins and Bennett from the San Antonio Police Department were looking for students who are motivated and have the desire to serve

“They definitely have to have the drive, the motivation to do this,” Higgins said. “It’s more of a calling sometimes than just a job. This is not a job for the faint of heart.”

Everyone starts off as a patrol officer, but after one year they can request a transfer to other departments.

None of these companies hired students during the event, but recruiters said they will reach out to students who left impressions and contact information.

There were 28 companies looking to hire students for various positions.

A total of 208 students participated in the event, adviser Mary Dayton wrote in an email April 12.

There was also a prize wheel and raffle.

The prize wheel consisted of folders, binders, T-shirts, pens, headphones, sunglasses, stress balls, binder clips, cups and notebooks.

The raffle prize was a gift basket filled with ice cream related items such as nut toppings, sprinkles and cones.

If students have questions about transferring or career searching, go to the transfer and career center on the first floor of Moody Learning Center or contact the center at 210-486-1500.

