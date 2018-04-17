Student Government Association lacks officer applicants

Election will be online April 26-May 4.

By Austin P. Taylor

ataylor160@student.alamo.edu

An election for new officers of this college’s Student Government Association will be April 26-May 4. The results will be announced May 7.

The election will be conducted through ACES. All students of this college will receive an email that will direct them to the online voting page.

Students will see the email as early as 5 p.m. April 26.

In an April 11 interview, Nicole France, SGA adviser and coordinator of outreach and recruitment, said voting will be opened early because the system will not be able to email every student at the same time.

Only five applications for four positions have been turned in.

Those include president, vice president, treasurer and historian.

The positions of secretary, parliamentarian and two commissioners have not had any applications.

“All but one of our current officers are graduating this year, so this is going to be a real building year for the incoming officers,” France said.

If SGA does not receive applications for the secretary or parliamentarian positions, a special election will be set.

Mark Bigelow, interim director of student life, said if a special election is necessary, it would be in August. Classes in the fall semester begin Aug. 27.

The commissioners of student success and public relations positions can be appointed if necessary, Bigelow said.

He said if the commissioner positions need to be appointed, the SGA officers will interview and select applicants.

Anyone interested in applying for a SGA officer position must meet these requirements:

be enrolled as a student of the Alamo Colleges.

be enrolled in a total of six credit hours at this college and maintain at least six credit hours at this college throughout the academic year.

have a GPA of 2.7 or higher and maintain it throughout the academic year.

no holds on the ACES account and must maintain good academic standing for the duration of the term.

Students applying for officer positions do not need to be to have been a part of SGA prior to submitting an application.

Campaigning began April 9 and will continue through May 4.

For more information, call Bigelow at 210-486-0134 or call France at 210-486-0934.