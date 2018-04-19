Rangers volleyball squad forced to walk the plank by Pirates

The physical mismatch was too much for the team to overcome, coach says.

By Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo.edu

The Rangers’ championship aspirations were sliced to ribbons by the Victoria College Pirates in what turned out to be a one-sided semifinal tournament matchup April 14 at the University of the Incarnate Word inside the Wellness Center gymnasium.

The Rangers lost to the Pirates in three straight sets 25-7, 25-3 and 25-5.

The Pirates had a size advantage in both height and sheer number of players.

Ranger head coach Rauel Pichardo Jr. said he knew the Pirates would present a tough challenge heading into the game.

“It was a hard team to play because they were all tall and able to spike the ball,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a difficult matchup, but still I had to stay positive for my team.”

Not only were the Pirates dominant on offense, but defense as well, blocking multiple spike attempts by the Rangers and sending the ball right back to their side of the net.

Pichardo said despite the loss, he is proud of how his team performed during the season and the postseason.

“These girls played their hearts out and nobody gave up,” he said.

Pichardo said his message to the team following the loss was to keep their chin up and he commended them for making it to the semifinals.

The Pirates advanced to play Trinity College in the championship round, winning three of four sets 16-24, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 to claim the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League championship April 15 at UIW.