Multicultural Conference to celebrate 300 years of San Antonio

Flamenco dancer and guitarists will perform in the opening ceremony.

By Andrea Moreno

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The 23rd annual Multicultural Conference will bring guest speakers and artists April 20 and April 23-26.

This year’s theme is “Three Centuries of Encounters” to coincide with San Antonio celebrating its existence of 300 years, English Professor Claudio San Miguel said in an interview April 11.

Within these events, people will learn to have a better understanding to what is going on in the world, English Professor Alexander Bernal said in an interview April 11.

After the three years of doing the conference, it became an official Fiesta San Antonio event in 1998, Bernal said.

The conference informally kicks off 6-10 p.m. April 20 with an event in Scobee Education Center, San Miguel said.

Tickets have been sold out for this event, but most of the other events will be free, San Miguel said.

According to a flyer, individuals will receive a limited edition 2018 Scobee Fiesta medal celebrating 300 years of San Antonio’s history and the future.

On April 23, guest speaker Gio Diz Zurita will speak about “life as a masterpiece,” according to the flyer.

Zurita, self-taught artist and creator of a collection of clothing, will speak 9:25-10:40 a.m. April 23 in Room 120 of Gonzales Hall.

Students in two sections of HIST 2328, Mexican-American History 2, will present projects about the Chicano(a) Movement in San Antonio 1:30-3 p.m. April 23 and 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. April 24 in the performance area of the fourth floor of Moody Learning Center.

An official opening ceremony will begin 6:30 p.m. April 24 outside Scobee Education Center.

“The event will feature a flamenco dancer, Tamara Adira, and classical guitarists from Spain,” Bernal said. “We will be placing a music CD in a time capsule at the end of the event.”

Adira is an award-winning interdisciplinary flamenco dancer.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to participate in this, Bernal said.

On April 25, Fiesta Fun Day will take place in the mall organized by the office of student life, Bernal said.

A Fiesta brunch, Chilaquilees con Cheech, will be 10 a.m.-noon April 25 at Pearl Stable, 307 Pearl Parkway.

Celebrity Richard “Cheech” Marin will be speaking in the brunch about his collection of Chicano art.

All funding will go toward scholarships for students at this college.

On the last day of the conference, Zurita will speak at a luncheon and art presentation noon-2 p.m. April 26 in the faculty and staff lounge of Loftin Student Center.

The meal for the luncheon will cost $15 and is open to the public.

Bernal described the menu as “Yankee pot roast with mixed vegetables and an orchard salad to serve for vegetarians with pan dulce for dessert.”

Individuals can purchase the meal ticket 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 16-20 in the department of English, humanities, education and journalism-photography in Room 123 of Gonzales.

For more information, call Bernal at 210-486-0649.