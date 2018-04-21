Eco Centro helps students go green

Center offers involvement with community organizations and summer camps.

By Jeff Riley

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students can learn how to live a sustainable lifestyle at Sinkin Eco Centro.

Eco Centro is a community outreach center for sustainability operated by this college, said Dyhanara Rios, administrative services specialist for Eco Centro, in an interview April 18 at an Earth Day observation in the mall.

Earth Day is April 22.

Rios said Eco Centro wants to teach people about taking care of resources and assuring those resources are available for future generations.

“We’re a community center that’s dedicated to the public,” Rios said. “Every week we have free workshops and events going on.”

Rios said workshops cover topics such as rain water harvesting, native landscaping, composting and other practices leading to a more ecofriendly mindset.

Rios mentioned Eco Centro partners with local vendors and businesses to teach about living organically and implementing sustainable habits into everyday lifestyle.

“Whether you live in a home or an apartment, there’s always something you can do to live more sustainably,” she said.

Rios included that Eco Centro hosts family events such as movie screenings and holds summer camps for children.

This summer’s camps will be June 25-29 for children third to fifth grade and July 9-13 for children sixth to eighth grade.

Rios also said that Eco Centro has volunteer work study and internship opportunities for students.

Eco Centro has a classroom that seats 50 people for workshops and summer camps.

With this college celebrating Earth Week from April 17-21, Rios said she’d like for students to get in the know and to get involved.

“There’s a lot of different volunteer groups here in San Antonio and Texas that work on natural resources and conservation,” she said. “Some of those groups will meet at Eco Centro.”

Rios expressed belief that most college students may not know about home efficiency or going green.

“Everybody plays a part in taking care of our environment,” she said. “Everyone should try to be aware of environmental health.”

Eco Centro is located at 1802 N. Main and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Inquiries about workshops, events and volunteer opportunities can be discussed via email at sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu or by calling 210-486-0417.