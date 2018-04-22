It’s not too late to file your taxes.

Get assistance amending your prior year taxes or submit this year’s taxes even after the deadline.

By Kathya Anguiano

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is an IRS-sponsored program for people with income $60,000 or less to get their taxes done for free.

For tax year 2016, the VITA volunteers prepared more than 31,000 tax returns, resulting in more than $59 million in tax refunds.

Tax returns are prepared by trained and certified volunteers.

These volunteers undergo at least 20 hours of training and must pass an exam facilitated or overseen by the IRS before they are allowed to prepare and submit a tax return, office manager Eva Avitia said.

Each spring, they have 20 temporary sites of what they call ‘mobile teams’ located throughout San Antonio and Bexar County.

Anybody can request a mobile team on site, from churches to high schools to malls, Avitia said.

The department hosting the event will receive flyers and a website link where guests can RSVP. These mobile sites will be open through April 18.

As early as November, the schedule starts to fill up through February. On May 1, the year-round clinics begin to take appointments if you still need to do your 2017 taxes, back taxes since 2014 or file amendments.

VITA has two locations, including the Frank Garrett Community Center and Guadalupe Community Center. They take appointments 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Before going to a VITA site, collect the following items.

Identification:

Proof of identification: driver’s license, government-issued photo ID

Social Security card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN)

Income

W-2 Form from all employers

The website lists other items that may apply in special circumstances that will be needed besides the general items above.

For more information on how you can still submit your taxes, visit the VITA website at http://www.vitasa.org/en/index.html or contact the Frank Garrett Center at 210-207-1711 or the Guadalupe Center at 210-222-2975.