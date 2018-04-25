Advocacy center seeks donations for summer

Individuals will continue to receive services from the center during the summer sessions.

By Andrea Moreno

The advocacy center encourages students, faculty and staff to donate food and clothing for the summer, social work Coordinator Lisa Black said in an interview April 19.

Angela Rodriguez, radio-television-broadcasting sophomore, and Amanda Fierro, social work freshman, said baby products and school supplies will be needed as well.

The services of the center will continue through the summer for students who receive assistance there, Black said.

Students will continue to be eligible for two bags of food and clothing twice per month if they have applied to receive assistance from the center and are accepted to receive food.

Students can also sign up to see if they are eligible to receive food through the summer and in the next academic year.

Individuals will need to fill out an application and meet with a case manager at the center in Chance Academic Center, Black said

The center contains canned food, dairy, frozen products, baby food, cereal, fresh vegetables and more.

The clothing pantry of The Store contains a variety of male, female and baby clothing.

The clothing of The Store is available to all individuals of this college, and there is no application process to sign up to receive clothing.

The center will accept any type of clothing in good condition, Rodriguez said.

Individuals can donate any time the center is open, and donations can be dropped off in Room 323 of Chance Academic Center.

The hours for the center in the summer will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, closed Friday and opened 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.

“We are going to need a lot of frozen food products,” Fierro said.

Fierro said meat products such as chicken and dairy products such as milk and eggs will be needed most during the summer.

The clothing pantry needs men’s clothing, but individuals may also donate female clothing in good condition.

“We are running low on baby products like diapers and formulas,” Fierro said.

Rodriguez cited a need for diapers, wipes and baby clothing.

The center will accept school supplies for children and adults, Rodriguez said.

“Since it will be during the summer, a lot of times students will be needing school supplies for their kids when fall comes,” Fierro said.

The center also has a section in The Store where there are children books, and the center also encourages individuals of this college to donate more children books.

For more information, call the center at 210-486-1003.