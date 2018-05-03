First out-of-state student wilderness trip planned

Students will be without running water and electricity for six days.

By Victoria Lee Zamora

sac-ranger@almao.edu

Eighteen students will spend six days camping in the Rocky Mountains away from civilization and cell phone service July 13-21.

Twenty-eight applications were submitted for the wilderness trip to Salida, Colo.

Students who have attended this college for more than a year were eligible to apply.

Only 18 students will be selected to go, Geraldo Guerra, coordinator of the student learning assistance center, said.

“This is the first year SAC is able to take students on such an extreme trip. Everything is paid for. Students who are selected to go will pay nothing out of pocket,” Guerra said in an interview May 1. “I hope after this trip, it becomes an annual event for our students.”

Other chaperones will be Richard Farias, director of advancement and community engagement; and Meredith Miller, director of Sinkin Eco Centro.

Students selected will be notified May 7.

“This is a great opportunity for students who have never left the city. It gives them a chance to get away from the world and focus on themselves,” Guerra said.

To be eligible for the trip, students’ grade-point average must be at least a 2.0 and class attendance must meet this college’s requirements.

Students must be cleared by a physician.

Manuel Flores, student conduct officer, led the initiative for the trip to take place, Guerra said.

Guerra said $2,000 has been allotted for the rental of two 12-passenger vans, gas, meals and hotel stays on the first and last day of the trip, he said.

Wilderness Expeditions will be the guide that takes students on this six-day, camping adventure. It is a Christian-based, guide and outfitting service headquartered in Salida. He did not know the cost of Wilderness Expeditions.

“Once we get to Colorado, we will be briefed by our guide, the outfitters, and start our hike up Trail Ridge Road that will take three days,” Guerra said.

Students will need to be prepared to carry a 40-60 pound pack up and down mountain trails at high altitudes, he said.

The drive from San Antonio to Salida will take 13 hours. The itinerary for the trip has not been released yet.

For more information, call Guerra at 210-486-0164.