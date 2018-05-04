UT Health School of Nursing informs students of requirements

Prerequisite math and science courses must be completed prior to application.

By Jeff Riley

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students considering applying for the nursing program at the UT Health Center San Antonio should know that only full-time enrollment is offered, said Josh Anzaldua, senior admissions officer for the UT Health School of Nursing.

Anzaldua was invited to speak April 10 to students about the nursing program’s prerequisite courses and admissions process.

Twenty students filled the computer lab in the Biospot for Anzaldua’s presentation.

“We only offer full-time admission to our program,” Anzaldua said. “If you’re part-time now, you’ll want to make sure you have the resouces established to be taking 15 hours a semester.”

Anzaldua said students can apply with at least 51 of the 60 hours of required prerequisite courses, but all math and science courses must be completed by the application deadline.

Anzaldua said math and science courses required for admission are MATH 1314, College Algebra; MATH 1442, Elementary Statistical Methods; BIOL 1322, Nutrition and Diet Therapy; BIOL 2420, Microbiology for Nursing and Allied Health; BIOL 2401, Human Anatomy and Physiology 1; BIOL 2402, Human Anatomy and Physiology 2; CHEM 1305, Introductory Chemistry Lecture 1; and CHEM 1307, Introductory Chemistry Lecture 2.

“Because we calculate your math and science GPA, we need to have the final grades for all of your math and science courses,” he said.

Anzaldua said that a minimum 3.0 grade-point average in math and science is required for eligible applications as is a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade-point average.

“If you retook a math or science course, we’ll drop the lowest of the two grades,” he said.

Applicants must also take the Test of Essential Academic Skills, a test administered by the Assessment Technologies Institute consisting of 170 questions.

A minimum grade of 65 is required on the TEAS exam, he said.

“The TEAS covers English, reading, math and science,” he said. “You can test one time between each deadline.”

A student’s final TEAS score is calculated by adding the number of correct answers from the four sections.

Anzaldua said the score counts for 59 percent of an applicant’s overall admissions score.

“You defenitly want to do well on it because it impacts most on the admissions decision,” he said.

The math and science GPA total counts 30 percent, and the cumulative GPA is 10 percent.

“And 1 percent goes toward the essay,” Anzaldua added.

Students wanting to apply for spring 2019 have until Aug. 1.

Anzaldua said the number of applicants varies each semester, but that generally 100 will be selected.

Anzaldua stressed the importance of taking practice tests and staying on top of required courses.

Students not immediately accepted may be put on a waitlist and should not be discouraged, he said.

Keeping updated with UT Health School of Nursing’s requirement changes and application deadlines was advised.

“The best way for you to stand out and get into the school is do very well on your TEAS and have good grades,” he said.