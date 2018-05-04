Women Conference provides inspiration to continue schooling

Thirty-one scholarships will be awarded May 18.

By Maya R. Williams

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The 17th annual Women Empowerment Conference will take place 9 a.m.–2 p.m. May 18 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

“We’re looking at two different populations, one would be somebody that wants to come to school and doesn’t know where to start in the process,” said Director Helen Vera in an interview April 26.

“One of the reasons we would encourage women who are already students is because we want them to be motivated, to be inspired, to meet powerful women and start networking.”

Last year 400 women attended the conference. Vera is hoping to have 500 this year.

Erika Prosper, business executive and wife of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, will kick off the conference as the keynote speaker at 9 a.m.

Workshops will be 10–11:30 a.m.

The workshops will be “Unlock Your Leadership Potential” presented by Darryl Nettles, “Make Time for Yourself” by Shayla Prater and Wendy J. Rios, “Explore Your Career Passion” by Dr. Naomi Garcia, “Begin Your College Journey” by the empowerment center staff, “Unlocking the Secrets to Good Credit” by Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, “Write Your Story” by Emma Mendiola and “Great Women Leaders Empower the World” by Sylvia de Leon.

There will be two workshops in Spanish. They are “Còmo ser feliz y no morir en el inento” presented by Ethel Magaña-Lopez and “Tu Puedes Ser la Primera” presented by Marta Montemayor.

Dr. Jothany Blackwood, vice president of academic success, will give the closing speech “Putting it All Together” at 1 p.m.

After Blackwood’s speech, 31 scholarships will be awarded to women who applied when they registered for the conference.

“When the register for the conference, they’ll receive a link for the scholarship and then they can apply online,” Vera said. “They need to submit an essay. If they are current students they have to be on good financial and academic standing.”

The total value of scholarships is $24,000, and they are provided by the San Antonio Women’s Club, this college president’s office and community donations.

Throughout the conference, door prizes, such as, shirts, flash drives and pedometers, will be handed out by the empowerment center, Vera said.

To register for the conference, go to: http://www.alamo.edu/sac/SWANS/ or call 210-486-0455 between 8 a.m.–5p.m.