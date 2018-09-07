New rule coming for clubs in fall 2019

Students must pass classes to participate in club activities.

Andrea Moreno

amoreno439@student.alamo.edu

The student life office of this college is enforcing more rules on members and officers of clubs, Mark Bigelow, interim director of student life, said Aug. 23.

Clubs at this college are related to sports, cultural and religious activities and more.

Chartered clubs are the Student Government Association, Campus Activity Board, Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honors Society of Leadership and Success.

For 2018-2019, student life will allow students who join both non-chartered and chartered clubs to have a grade point average of 2.0 and be enrolled in six hours each semester.

Officers must have a 2.5 GPA and be enrolled in six credit hours here.

A new requirement for officers in fall 2019 will begin to be enforced for chartered clubs, Bigelow said.

In chartered clubs, officers will need to have a 2.75 GPA to participate.

This is being announced now so students will know to bring up their GPA if it is currently not satisfactory.

Students are here to graduate and must be passing but also have fun while being in college, Bigelow said.

“We need to make sure students are doing well in grades and check in on them,” administrative services specialist Lydia Flores said. “This is new and the details are still being made.”

Incoming students have no college GPA, so they are allowed to sign up, but once mid-semester comes, the student life office will be checking on grades for each student.

If students are not passing or are on the edge of not passing, student life will speak with the student to let them know they need to raise their grades to be part of a club.

Bigelow said when a student registers to be part of a club, they will receive the student’s name and banner ID on a roster. Then they will use the Banner system used for student registration, finance and grades to check grades.

Bigelow said he and perhaps other administration specialists from student life will view the grades on only the students who are in any clubs, he said.

After Bigelow has viewed how the students are doing, they will speak to the students who need to try to raise up their grades to continue being part of a club.

There has been an increase of $3 per credit hour in the student activity fee, which benefits the students and clubs at this college.

Clubs do fundraisers but if they need more money to go on trips or bring in speakers, they may go to the Student Activity Fee Committee to get further assistance, Bigelow said.

For more information, clubs can go to the student life office in Room 260A of Loftin Student Center.