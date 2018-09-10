Academies remember those fallen on 911

Commemoration may be moved because of rain.

By Lionel Ramos

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Fire and Law Enforcement academies will commemorate firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 between Chance Academic Center and Nail Technical Center.

The catastrophic attack involved hijacked airplanes that were deliberately crashed into the twin towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Unlike recent years, the remembrance ceremony at this college will not include a procession, said the director of the Law Enforcement Academy, Ricardo Esqueda.

Instead, the ceremony will begin with bagpiper E.W. Forbess playing the “Lord Lovat’s Lament,” an homage to fallen warriors.

Fire Academy Coordinator Daniel Reese will welcome guests, and the Rev. Valerie Vogt, campus minister for the United Methodist Student Center, will offer an opening prayer.

Additionally, the event will include the presentation of colors by the Alamo College’s Honor Guard, the national anthem, words by President Robert Vela and the placing of a commemorative wreath in front of the 9/11 memorial marker on campus.

Should the event be moved because of rain, it will be relocated to Room 120 of the visual arts center.