TRAC sponsors sessions to help students transfer

Students can ask questions of university representatives.

By Andrea Moreno

amoreno439@student.alamo.edu

Students seeking answers for transfer questions, can find them at the University Transfer Panel from 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The panel brings three university representatives to campus to answer questions about transferring from the Alamo Colleges to a four-year college or university.

Jenny Vazquez, coordinator of the transfer and career center (TRAC) for student success said representatives of the University of the Incarnate Word, St. Edwards and Texas A&M-San Antonio universities will serve on the panel.

The panel will allow students to ask questions about transferring, scholarships and majors.

A Sept. 5 session taught students to elicit strategies for successfully transferring to a four-year university in Transfer 101.

Students were given handouts to have an idea of what type of questions the student should ask.

“Sometimes students don’t have the time to drive to their desired university and we want to make it easier for them,” Vazquez said.

Students were not required to attend to both sessions, but the university transfer panel session is open to all students of the Alamo Colleges.

Advisors of this college will assist any student who needs help to get their questions answered at the panel.

For more information, call Vazquez at 210-486-0356 or email the TRAC department at sac-trac@alamo.edu.