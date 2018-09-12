Reception and lecture open ‘Mediated Garden’ exhibit

Artist photographs preserved seeds in ‘Archiving Eden’ project.

By Blanca Granados

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Dornith Doherty, a professor at the University of North Texas and award-winning artist will present an exhibition, “Mediated Garden,” that will showcase the completion of her “Archiving Eden” project Wednesday in the visual arts center.

Doherty will open the exhibit with a reception 5-6:30 p.m. Sept.12, in the gallery of the visual arts center.

She will present a lecture about the project 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Art Professor Debra Schafter said she first saw Doherty’s work in the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. Schafter was impressed by her work and ability to capture art and science in such a unique way, she said Sept. 7 in an interview.

Through this exhibition she depicts the intersection of art, science, ecology and human mediation in a time of increasingly quick climate change and declining biodiversity, Shafter said.

Doherty uses photography to capture images of preserved seeds in underground vaults around the world. These seed vaults are kept to ensure the survival of as many possible plant species by preserving their seeds in case of an ecological catastrophe, Schafter said. Doherty has researched 16 seed banks.

Her art represents the global efforts to secure the survival of genetic diversity in all plant species, Schafter said.

Schafter asked Doherty to come to this college, and Doherty offered to exhibit, Schafter said.

“This is a great opportunity because her work is usually only seen in museums,” Schafter said.

What Doherty is representing goes deep, she said.

She’s using an artistic way of preservation to communicate the potential of preserved seeds to endure biodiversity.

“A seed preserves life, so it can be felt in the present and can be brought to the future,” she said. “A photograph preserves the past, so it can be felt in the present and can be brought to the future.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public. It will remain on display 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 31.

For Information, call 210-486-1042.