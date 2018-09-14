Some colleges allow grade replacement, panelists say

University representatives give tips for transferring in a session sponsored by TRAC.

By Mardio Lattimore

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

When students transfer to any of five area universities, they can take advantage of a grade replacement policy, representatives said Sept. 11 on a university transfer panel in the Loftin Student Center.

The representatives said their universities will take the highest grade in a course that has been repeated, which could improve students’ grade-point averages when being considered for admission.

Student questions were answered by Melissa Narcisi, undergraduate admissions counselor for Our Lady of the Lake University; Alyssa Brasel, admissions counselor for Texas A&M University-San Antonio; Garcie Lopec, director of advising at St. Mary’s University; Staci Hanrahan, admissions counselor at St. Edwards University in Austin; and Victoria Sulaica, transfer adviser at the University of the Incarnate Word.

About 14 students attended the panel presented by TRAC, the Transfer and Career Center.

Free drinks, snacks, pens, and notepads were offered to students.

Adviser Mary Dayton, who moderated the panel, passed out sheets with suggested questions to ask panelists.

Questions suggested to students included, “How many credits will transfer and how many will apply toward my bachelor’s degree?” and “Can I participate in the honors college/internship programs/study abroad as a transfer?”

Panelist talked about the importance of joining Phi Theta Kappa, this college’s honor society, because each university offers scholarships to students who join the honor society at the university.

Jennifer Vasquez, coordinator of transfers and career services, suggested students take advantage of the TRAC program.

“Coming from the university side, people don’t realize how special TRAC is because a lot of community colleges in Texas don’t have this center.”

Hours for the TRAC center are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

A transfer fair is planned 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 23 in Candler Physical Education Center.

For more information, contact jvasquez140@alamo.edu or visit Room 100 in Moody Learning Center.