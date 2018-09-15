Beach clean-up trip canceled because of weather

Students who had signed up for the trip to Corpus Christi can get a refund from CAB.

By Rogelio Escamilla

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Campus Activities Board is issuing refunds to the 12 students who signed up to attend the Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup event scheduled Sept. 15 in Corpus Christi.

The event, sponsored twice a year by the Texas General Land Office, was postponed to Oct. 6 because of weather concerns.

This college will not participate Oct. 6.

Students who made the $35 payment can stop by Room 260A in Loftin Student Center and speak with student success specialist Carrie Hernandez to complete a refund form.

Hernandez said students should try to complete this step before Sept. 18.

Hernandez said CAB is not able to attend the new date because of scheduling or the next one in April.

She said CAB “absolutely” plans to attend the event next fall, weather permitting.

“Some of our students have never even seen the beach, so this would be exciting for them,” Hernandez said. “I think it’s important that (students) are aware about keeping the environment clean, especially at our beaches.”

The $35 cost would have covered transportation cost, one night’s stay at the Radisson Hotel, admission to the Texas State Aquarium and a meal.

Students can still attend the Adopt-A-Beach cleanup individually at no cost; however, Hernandez said, it is more fun to participate as a group.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Hernandez said. “You get to do community service, and at the same time you are building new friendships, meaningful relationships and bonding.”