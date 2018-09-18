Tax rate, state Legislature and workforce development on board agenda

This college’s mariachis, Estrellas Del Alamo, will be recognized at meeting.

By Kimberly Caballero

kcaballero3@student.alamo.edu

The agenda for the regular September board meeting includes possible action on setting a tax rate for fiscal year 2018-19.

The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Killen Center.

District 1 trustee Joe Alderete, chairperson of the Policy and Long-Range Planning Committee, will discuss the Senate Committee on Higher Education report.

On the board agenda is ceremonials and recognition of special guests, including this college’s mariachis, Estrellas Del Alamo, which placed second in the nation at the Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque; Palo Alto’s Lee Noel and Randi Levitz Retention Excellence Award; and Northwest Vista College ranked by NICHE as top community college in Texas and sixth best community college nationally.

According to the Ruffalo, Noel Levitz’s website, “The Lee Noel-Randi Levitz Retention Excellence Awards program was established to honor the retention achievements of regionally accredited postsecondary institutions throughout North America.”

NICHE is a website designed for students, alumni and others to leave reviews on colleges and for users to view rankings of colleges.

According to the NICHE website, users can explore the “best colleges in America based on analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews.”

The board is expected to set a tax rate for fiscal year 2018-19.

There will also be discussion and possible action on a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas FAME. According to the memorandum, its purpose is “to clarify roles and responsibilities in support of the Texas FAME AMT program.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at St. Philip’s College – Southwest Campus is “intended to train technicians to meet local manufacturing industry demand,” according to a slideshow presented at the July 24 board meeting.

Texas FAME is the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, “a collaborative of employers who work collectively with colleges to participate in & support the Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways, including the Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT),” states the slideshow.

Dr. Thomas Cleary, vice chancellor for planning, performance and information systems, will give a presentation on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. It includes the program’s core values.

Citizens-to-be-heard registration is 5-5:55 p.m. and provides the opportunity to address trustees during the board meeting.

To view the entire agenda visit https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=1000015&mk=50297342.