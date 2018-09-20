Moment of silence scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Sept. 20 for late plumber

Michael “Mike” Segovia died on the job Sept. 19

By Geoffrey K Hovatter

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A maintenance worker died Sept. 19 after being found unresponsive under an Alamo Colleges truck around 3:42 p.m. in Lot 16 between Moody Learning Center and the parking garage on Loop Road.

A groundskeeper discovered plumber Michael “Mike” Segovia under a truck and called for help. Two others rushed to help drag him from under the truck, then turned the unconscious man on his side to help him breathe after they were able to find a pulse.

Vanessa Torres, the college’s public relations director, released the employee’s name shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and said the college will observe a moment of silence at 11:45 a.m.

College administrators will gather at the memorial bench north of Loftin Student Center.

At 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 19, Alamo Colleges police and the San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the scene. Emergency responders immediately began to perform CPR.

About 25 faculty, staff and students gathered in Lot 16 as more police and EMS started to arrive.

After 10 minutes of performing CPR, EMS put a tube down the Segovia’s throat to provide air.

By 4:05 p.m., two ambulances, six police cars and one fire truck were on the scene.

Firefighters and EMS worked to revive Segovia, who remained unresponsive.

At 4:16 p.m., while still being provided CPR, the unidentified employee was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

College President Robert Vela released a statement at 7:27 p.m. via email to employees regarding the situation:

“With great sadness, I must inform you that we have lost a valued member of our SAC family this afternoon.

“While I am unable to release specific details, I can tell you that the individual worked in the facilities department.

“The San Antonio Fie Department and EMS was on-scene; however, the first responders’ efforts to save the individual were unsuccessful.

“On behalf of the entire College Executive Team, my thoughts are with the individual`s family and friends. I also extend my deepest sympathies to the entire facilities team.

“This unfortunate event is a stark reminder that life is precious. Please take of yourself and your loved ones.”

Torres’ message said grief counselors are on-site meeting with the facilities department. Other employees in need of counseling services can call on the district’s employee assistance program.