Make a date with a banned book

Library sponsors event during Banned Books Week.

By Janie Medelez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The library will sponsor “Blind Date with a Banned Book” for the fifth consecutive year to bring awareness of Banned Book Week.

Banned Books Week is a program that has been in existence since 1982 and is committed to bring awareness of the challenges emerging in the schools, bookstores, libraries and to remind everyone the need to speak out against the tide of censorship, according to the website for the observation sponsored by the American Library Association at www.ala.org.

The library will display 10 books per day wrapped in brown paper for checkout along with a bag of assortment of free date night goodies.

Goodies will include bookmarks and a variety of candies.

The event will be will be from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24-27 on the third floor of Moody Learning Center.

Distance learning Librarian Celita Avila said checking out a banned book is “first-come, first-served.”

“Get there early because in the past the books are checked out within the first hour,” she said Sept. 20.

After the wrapped books are gone, students also will have a chance to read other banned books. They will draw a number and the librarian will get the book and check it out for them.

Students can check out books with a valid college student ID or a valid Tex-Share ID card.

Books are checked out for three weeks with the option to renew online through the library website.

Among banned banned books in the library’s collection are “Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, “To Kill Mocking Bird” by Harper Lee and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.

The library association compiles a list of the 10 most challenged books for 2017. These fell under the criteria of profanity, discussion on suicide, LGBT characters considered “confusing” and inclusion of sexual violence, a transgender child, the N-word, and same-sex relationships.

“Every good library contains something that offends somebody,” Avila said.

For information, call the reference desk at 210-486-0554 or text 210-714-1649.