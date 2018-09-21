SLAC Lab offers workshops

Students should take advantage of resources, tutor advisers.

By Esther Lopez Caballero

The student learning assistance center in Room 707 of Moody Learning Center offers 30-minute workshops to help students succeed in college.

“There’s a lot of things that we offer that not everyone is aware of like the workshops,” Bryan Ottinger, a tutor at the SLAC lab, said Sept. 14 in an interview.

SLAC lab tutors will be leading the workshops, and students do not need to register in advance.

Microsoft Excel workshops are at 10 a.m. Oct. 8, noon Oct. 9,11:30 a.m. Oct. 11 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Microsoft PowerPoint workshops are at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Microsoft Word workshops will be at p.m. Oct. 11 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Other workshops are Registration at 2 p.m. and Math Anxiety at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Study Skills at 9 a.m. and Résumé Writing at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.

Others are Accounting at 1 p.m., Test Taking at 3:30 p.m. and Note-taking at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Time and Stress Management will be at 10 a.m. and MLA documentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 12.

“These workshops can tell students these are things to look out for when you’re attending college,” Ottinger said. “Take the skills or words of advice and use them to your everyday life to help you get the most out of your experience at this college.”

He advised students to take initiative to achieve an A from the start and use the resources this college has to offer.

For more information about the workshops, contact the SLAC lab at 210-486-0165.