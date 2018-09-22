Dreading a research paper? Book a Librarian

Individual sessions will help students locate resources.

By Janie Medelez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Not knowing where to go for information when given a research assignment can be one the of the most intimidating challenges students face in earning a college degree.

“When in doubt, go to the library,” J.K. Rowling wrote in “Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets.”

Book a Librarian is a program offered by the library to help students get a head start with research papers and make research time productive.

Library Director Johnathan Wilson said the program was first implemented in 2016, but this is the first year the library is actively promoting the service to students.

The program offers students a 30-minute, one-on-one session with a librarian.

Librarians will teach the students to navigate the library portal and point out the steps on gathering information, evaluating sources, narrowing topics and finding books and articles.

Wilson’s vision for the library is the collaboration of service and technology.

He said, “I hope the service will create a connection between the students and their librarians, stronger researchers and a more confident student.”

Through the program, Wilson said, “He has seen a personal connection between students and the librarians take form, which has led to repeat sessions and email conversations.”

Book a Librarian services will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-3 p.m. Friday in the reference area in Room 200 of Moody Learning Center.

Students may make an appointment through the library website, which will give them the option to choose from the list of librarians participating, along with their schedule availability.

Students may communicate with a librarian via email, text, and chat or call the library reference desk at 210-486-0554 or text to 210-714-1649.